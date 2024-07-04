Security Personnel Pray For Ghana In Mecca

Officers and men of the security services today said prayers for Ghana in Mecca.

The service personnel are Muslims from the Ghana Armed Forces, Police, Ghsna National Fire service, Ghana Immigration Service and theGhana Prisons Service who partook in the recently concluded Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru (Rtd) during his welcome address pointed out being the managers of the country’s security it is necessary that security personnel who have found themselves on the hallowed grounds of Mecca to seek Allah’s support for their national assignment which is ensuring the peace of Ghana.

“We should not even allow instability to rock our country let alone stepping in to stop it.”

He prayed to Allah to let the prevailing peace in Ghana to continue.

Admiral Tahiru called the attention of Muslims to the importance of education especially STEM recalling how the National Muslim Conference of which he is a part has demanded of all politicians to ensure quotas for Muslims in various spheres of education.

The Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces who led the intercession was supported by Imans of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho, Imam Abubakar Mohammed Najmudeen and the Imam of the Armed Forces Recruits Training Centre and their Ghana Navy counterparts.

In attendance were other Islamic scholars who joined in the prayers and admonitions.

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Ishak Nuamah called for support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’’s bid to become President of Ghana.

He charged Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru to lead a delegation to call on the Vice President.

The need to protect the peace the country is enjoying featured in te remarks of some personalities during the programme.

Earlier the Imam of the 66 Artillery Regiment prayed for Allah’s protection for security personnel when they embark on national assignments.

Some of the clerics present called for support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the nation as President calls which resonated with a resounding affirmation in the hall where the intercessions were said.

