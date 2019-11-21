Security Swoop Arrests 42

A joint security swoop carried out in the Northern Region has led to the arrest of some 42 persons from various locations in the Region. The 42 were arrested for various offences including illegal manufacturing of weapons and possession of substances believed to be narcotic drugs.

Four of the suspects were arrested at Karaga while 38 were arrested at Yendi, Cheriponi and Saboba all in the Northern Region.

At Karaga, a 60 year old blacksmith, Mahamadu Fuseini and his co-worker, Mohammed Suraju, were arrested for illegal manufacturing of guns and other weapons. Upon the arrest, 73 locally manufactured long barrel guns, a locally manufactured pistol and 83 metal pipes were retrieved from their location of arrest.

Other items such as three hacksaw blades, two hammers, three G-clamps, three iron files and a grinding machine believed to be their working tools were retrieved by the joint team.

Three bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp, four pairs of scissors, four pairs of slippers, two cutlasses, three mobile phones among other things were also retrieved from them.

Two others, Yussif Iddrisu, 53, and Abdul-Somed Baba, 27, were also arrested in a bush near the Karaga cemetery for possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

A bag of the dried leaves, two pairs of scissors and an amount of GH¢ 18.60 were also retrieved from the house of one other suspect who is currently on the run.

The joint operation which DAILY GUIDE sources revealed, code named ‘Operation Kundanlgou’ is a National security initiative comprising the police, military, immigration and customs.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Northern Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service pending investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Karaga