See Who Are Praying?

News about the leadership of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) organizing prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic is consistent with hypocrisy.

Intentions matter a lot in spiritual matters such as intercessions. It is not difficult to determine why the NDC is calling for prayers in the face of COVID-19. It fits into their schemes: using subterfuge to win the hearts of Ghanaians. Pretending to bear wings as do angels is something they could have tried without success.

Unfortunately, their compatriots are more discerning today than they were when their flag bearer promised them good governance before having a four-year term at the Presidency but ended up giving them the contrary.

After longing for the COVID-19 to make landfall in the country because of the erroneous impression that it could inure to their electoral advantage, the volte-face is anything but sincere and should therefore be disregarded contemptuously.

Yesterday their General Secretary regained his tongue after a lull. He, however, did not use it to the advantage of his party. Accusing the ruling party of using gatherings to rig the next elections sounds gibberish and could have been made by a tired politician who resorts to anything which pops up on his mind regardless of its senselessness.

Sincere prayers are what Ghanaians and their counterparts in other parts of the world need now and not hypocrisy.

Those who want God to listen to their prayers must rid themselves of the wicked ways they are noted for and ask for atonement for the iniquities they have committed and continue to do. Intercessions are done with clean hearts.

Political leadership is about managing people, the God-given resources of the country with sincerity and the fear of God.

The NDC takes delight in engaging people to hurl insults at others and cooking negative stories and releasing these on social media and on radio stations, all in the name of freedom of expression.

We have come a long way in our relationship with the NDC members and understand all their moves. Even before they took the first step to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we foresaw them planning towards it. They tried it with a post on ‘Facebook’ but only recoiled when publications exposed them.

Their flag bearer’s double tongue is an additional yardstick for measuring their sincerity. He took exception to the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak as he, on the same vein, proceeded to offer his so-called support in addressing the challenge posed by the pandemic.

Their readiness to exploit every situation regardless of how sometimes it is unethical to do so under certain circumstances casts them in an unenviable light.

Intercessions and even fasting without clean hearts come to naught if those engaged in the spiritual exercises do so without the fear of God.

The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom, an attribute lacking in the political grouping, the NDC. God save this good and beautiful country from the hands of the NDC.