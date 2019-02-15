Sefwi Wiaso Is Western North Capital

PSEFWI WIASO has been chosen as the capital of the newly created Western North Region.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the Jubilee House in Accra where he presented the Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 117) which gives backing to the creation of the Western North, on Friday.

He signed the attestation document for the creation of the Western North Region shortly after the presentation.

The signing was witnessed by the Omahene of the Sefwi Wiaso Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, and four other chiefs from the Western North Region.

In his brief remarks during the presentation, President Akufo-Addo observed that it was disturbing that the Western North Region which is resource rich remains one of the poorest areas in the country.

He said “it is an open secret that the Northern part of the Western Region is resource rich.”

However, he lamented that part of the country remains poor, disclosing that out of six courts in the Western Region, only one was in the Northern part and that there were fewer Senior High Schools, and tertiary institutions in the region.

He recounted that the people and chiefs from the new region petitioned him on June 16, 2017 to create for them the region and by December 27, 2018, their wish had been granted.

According to him, the Western North administrative region has been created to bring governance closer to the people and advance their socio-economic development

His government, he said, is committed to the growth process of the region and will ensure that the region is developed, reiterating that Ghc 20 million has been made available as seed fund for the development of the region.

The head of the delegation of the people from Western North region, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, thanked the President for honoring the demands of the people.

He said a durbar in honour of president Akufo-Addo would be held in due course, recounting that the demand for the creation of the Western North Region started as far back as the 1950s.

BY Melvin Tarlue