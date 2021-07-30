Seized Rosewood To Build National Cathedral

Government has taken a decision to donate all confiscated rosewood, towards the construction of the National Cathedral, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has announced.

According to the minister, persons and institutions found in connection with the criminal act would be handed over to the Police for necessary action.

Mr Jinapor announced the new policy when he paid a working visit to Tema Port to ascertain for himself, how the ban on the export of rosewood is being enforced or otherwise.

He also inspected five containers which have been confiscated, noting that the confiscated Rosewood will be conveyed to the Achimota Depot of the Forestry Commission for onwards delivery to the National Cathedral project.

Speaking with the media after the tour, Mr Jinapor commended the leadership and officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the good work done so far, and urged them to strictly enforce the ban.

“Our determination to ensure the sustainable utilization and management of our natural resources with a sense of integrity is unflinching,” he firmly stated.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema