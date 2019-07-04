Sekondi Fishermen Resume Work

K.K Sam (2nd left) in the company of some assembly members at the fishing habour when some catch had been made

The mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K.K. Sam together with some assembly members have paid a visit to the Sekondi Fishing Harbour to monitor activities after the end of the fishing closed season for the artisanal fishermen.

The closed season which commenced on May 15 and ended on June 15, 2019 was an initiative by the fisheries commission and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development (MOFAD).

Among the objectives was to help reduce the excessive pressure and over-exploiting of fish stocks in the country’s marine waters.

The MCE interacted with some of the fishermen who revealed that although they only resumed work a week ago, they had recorded some improvement and believed that they would have more catch in subsequent weeks.

“We are positive of a better future for the fishing communities in Ghana if this initiative is strictly enforced by the fisheries commission and the Government”, the fishermen added.

The MCE commended them for their patience during the closed season and was also hopeful that the initiative would yield positive results.

Papa Kodie, in charge of the habour indicated that his office did not receive any reports on fishing during the closed season and that upon opening; all the fishermen had resumed active work for about a week now.

He however added that, the fishermen wanted to start the closed season together with the industrial fishers instead of the separated periods.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi