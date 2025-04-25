Select Committee On Health Okays KATH

Members of Parl iamentary Select Committee on Health dur ing the inspection tour at KATH

THE PARLIAMENTARY Select Committee on Health has expressed satisfaction about the positive performance of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) management and staff, urging them to sustain their good works.

Led by Dr. Thomas Anabah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, the committee, especially, lauded the hospital for using their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to retool the hospital, thereby making it possible for KATH to take good care of its patients.

“We’ve been highly impressed as a Committee with the work the management and staff of KATH have done, and to see them use its internally generated funds to purchase high cost equipment for use is highly commendable,” Dr. Anabah remarked.

He was speaking when members of the Select Committee inspected departments and units at KATH, including the Accidents and Emergency Centre, the refurbished Maternity blocks and theatres, among others.

Dr. Anabah, however, entreated the KATH staff and management, led by Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, not to rest on their oars, stressing the need for the hospital to continue to use innovative methods to help improve the hospital.

“You’ve gotten a good CEO and management that are prudent and innovative in their ways, and so use your numbers and brand to access credit from the banks and retool to make your operations fitting of a teaching hospital which could be compared to the best across the world,” he advised.

Dr. Anabah also highly commended KATH for ensuring hygienic conditions at the medical facility, saying that the cleanliness alone speak volumes about KATH management and staff determination to offer quality services to patients.

According to him, during the inspection, he realised there is discipline and seriousness in the health workers at KATH, indicating that management has done well in that regard, adding that staff discipline is crucial to ensuring quality delivery.

Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, who accompanied the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health during the inspection, expressed delight about the committee’s commendation, adding that he would adhere to advice given by Dr. Anabah.

“As the CEO, I promise to infuse the ideas generated from our useful deliberations into the way we operate so that we minimise the mistakes that occur here in our bid to giving our customers, patients and clients the best of services they deserve,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi