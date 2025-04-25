Woman, 23, Burnt To Death In Bibiani

The deceased, Sandra Danso

A 23-year-old woman, identified as Sandra Danso, has been burnt beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at Aboduabo, a farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The victim, reportedly, operated a small business selling bottled petrol and other lubricants in a wooden kiosk.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday when the fire engulfed the makeshift kiosk.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when some of the fuel being sold by the deceased accidentally splashed onto a nearby open flame, causing a rapid escalation of the fire.

Some of the residents made several efforts to extinguish the flames, but were unsuccessful, as the fire spread rapidly, claiming Sandra’s life.

David Boatey, father of the deceased, narrated that he was on his farm when he received a distressed call about the fire.

He said unfortunately, by the time he got to the scene, everything had been consumed by the flames, including his daughter.

“Upon reaching the scene, everything was lost, including my daughter,” he stated.

The incident has left the community in mourning, with residents calling for better safety regulations regarding the sale and handling of flammable substances in residential areas.

Meanwhile, the charred remains of the young woman have since been retrieved and buried, while police investigations into the cause of the fire have commenced.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi