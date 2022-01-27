Select Next Chief In Peace, President Advises Tema Kingmakers

President Akufo-Addo wants the processes leading to the selection of the next chief of Tema to be peaceful.

He has therefore advised kingmakers in the area to follow the due process in selecting the successor to the departed chief.

This was when a delegation of traditional rulers and elders of Tema called on the President at the Jubilee House Thursday to formally inform him about the death of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

The President asked the elders of Tema to ensure that not only does the late chief get a befitting funeral, but that the procedures for choosing his successor will be one devoid of acrimony.

“That is the best tribute that can be paid to his memory, that after he had gone, Tema went about the customary processes of finding his successor in a united manner and that it did not give rise to any controversy,” he said.

His reason was that, “too often, replacement of chiefs become issues in our country, issues that we can do without because invariably, they also involve security matters.”

Stool Secretary and Shipi of Tema, Nii Amarh Somponu II, said Nii Adjei Kraku II, was enstooled in December 1992 and since September 2016, he battled with ill health.

“On 23th February 2020, just three days into his 70th birthday, Nii Adjei Kraku kicked the bucket” Nii Amarh Somponu said.

“Plans are far advanced to perform his final funeral rites and we deem it necessary and respectful to first of all, announce to His Excellency before we go public,” he added.

The delegation was led by Nii Adjetey Agbo II, Mankralo and acting President of the Tema Traditional Council.

The rest included Nii Tetteh Tsuru Orkoor III, Akwashongtse, Nii Amarh Akitikpo II, Otsaame, and Nii Annag Adzor, Ashaiman Regent.

The rest were Joseph Ashitey Larteh, Stool Elder, Ashong Narh, Stool elder and chair of funeral planning committee, Adzete-Din Asafoatse and Jeffrey N.A. Lomo, Registrar of the Traditional Council.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent