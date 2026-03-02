Semenyo Strike Keeps Man City In Title Hunt

Antoine Semenyo celebrates his winner

Manchester City have frequently faced criticism this season for their heavy reliance on Erling Haaland.

But recent performances suggest the Premier League champions are finding alternative sources of firepower.

January signing Antoine Semenyo proved decisive once again, scoring the only goal in a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. The win, secured without the injured Haaland, moved City to within two points of league leaders Arsenal.

Since completing his £62.5 million move from Bournemouth, Semenyo has enjoyed a blistering start to life in Manchester.

The 26-year-old has netted six times in 11 appearances, emerging as City’s top scorer this calendar year and easing the goalscoring burden previously shouldered almost exclusively by Haaland.

His arrival has coincided with a strong run of form for Pep Guardiola’s side. Four consecutive league victories and just one defeat in their last seven outings have intensified the pressure on Arsenal at the summit.

The Gunners face Chelsea on Sunday, but with a pivotal showdown against City looming in April, the title race is tightening.

Semenyo, unfazed by the growing stakes, insisted the focus remains internal. “It means everything,” he said. “We just need to control what we can control, win our games, and we’ll see what happens.”

Guardiola cut a satisfied figure at full-time, striding onto the pitch and blowing kisses toward his family in the stands — a gesture that may also have carried a pointed response to sections of the Leeds support who had directed insults at him during the match.

With momentum building and new heroes emerging, City’s title charge appears far from a one-man mission.