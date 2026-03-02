Laryea Earns CAF Call-Up For Interclub Quarter-Finals Course

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been selected among Africa’s elite match officials to participate in the CAF Interclub Quarter-Finals Preparation Course scheduled for March 4–8, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

The experienced Ghanaian referee will undergo training in a dual capacity as both a FIFA Center Referee and a FIFA VAR Referee, further strengthening his credentials on the continental stage.

Laryea, who has been on the FIFA list since 2014, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most seasoned officials.

He made his Ghana Premier League debut in 2012 at the age of 24, officiating the clash between Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea. Two years later, he earned his FIFA badge, opening the door to international assignments.

Since then, Laryea has handled several high-profile competitions, including WAFU tournaments, CHAN competitions, CAF interclub matches, the Women’s Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has also served as an Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) in CAF competitions, notably in the Women’s Champions League.

On the domestic front, his most recent high-profile appointment was the Ghana Premier League “Super Clash” between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where Hearts of Oak secured a 1–0 victory.

Laryea also delivered standout performances at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with the semifinal encounter between hosts Morocco and Nigeria among the highlights of his officiating portfolio.

His selection for the CAF preparation course underscores his growing stature and continued impact in African football officiating.

BY Wletsu Ransford