Black Queens Thrash Hong Kong 4–0 In Pink Ladies Cup Opener

Black Queens players celebrate

Ghana women’s national football team, the Black Queens opened their Pink Ladies Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a commanding 4–0 victory over Hong Kong women’s national football team.

Ghana set the tempo from kickoff, dominating possession and pressing high up the pitch. Their early control paid off in the 27th minute when Princess Dankwa Marfo broke the deadlock with a composed finish after sustained pressure.

The Black Queens continued to dictate play, stretching Hong Kong’s defence with quick passing and intelligent movement.

Their persistence was rewarded again in the 40th minute as Doris Boaduwaa doubled the advantage, giving Ghana a comfortable lead heading into halftime.

The second half began perfectly for the Queens. Just two minutes after the restart, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah capitalised on defensive hesitation to fire home Ghana’s third goal in the 47th minute, effectively putting the contest beyond reach.

Despite the three-goal cushion, Ghana maintained their intensity and defensive discipline, limiting Hong Kong to very few clear-cut opportunities while continuing to threaten on the attack.

Patience Ajegipena Zakaria put the finishing touch on a dominant display in the 87th minute, calmly slotting home the fourth goal to seal an impressive 4–0 win.

The comprehensive performance highlights Ghana’s attacking depth and defensive solidity as they build momentum in the tournament.

The Black Queens will now turn their attention to their next fixture against Russia on Matchday Two, aiming to continue their strong start in the Pink Ladies Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford