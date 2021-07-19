Senegal President Threatens to close borders over covid19 surge

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has threatened to close his country’s borders due to surge in coronavirus cases.

He has also vowed to restrict internal movement as a result of rise in the cases of the virus.

Mr Sall has asked people in Senegal to limit gatherings, and observe other covid19 measures.

The President said he would take “all necessary measures” if cases continue to rise.

Senegal has reportedly recorded 1,366 new cases, with over 605,000 people vaccinated so far.

By Melvin Tarlue