Senior Minister Engages Council Of State

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo engaged with the Council of State members on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He briefed them on the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter and Strategy document at the conference hall of the Council of State office in Accra.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo in a presentation to members of the Council, clearly indicated that the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda was a vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He highlighted the key points in the document to the members.

He explained that “Ghana Beyond Aid is a prosperous and self-confident Ghana that is in charge of her economic destiny; transformed Ghana that is prosperous enough to be beyond needing aid, and that engages competitively with the rest of the world through trade and investment”.

He added that it is not a development plan but rather a call for a paradigm shift through attitudinal and mindset change by all citizens in the country to achieve Ghana Beyond Aid.

According to the Senior Minister, “Ghana is not rejecting aid or support, but rather we should determine what the aid should be used for in order to benefit our people.”

BY DGN Online