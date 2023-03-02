Serene Insurance Chair Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

The Board Chairman of Serene Insurance Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, Charles Edem Gidi has joined the ranks of achievers who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He has become inductee of the 2023 Corporate Hall of Fame at the sixth edition of the Ghana Corporate Executive Hall of Fame awards held in Accra under the theme: Guiding Corporate Ghana through the economic challenges of 2023.

Sharing the honour with other captains of industry at the induction, a citation accompanying the induction with a plaque and medal noted that Mr. Gidi’s exceptional leadership, character, vision, integrity and focus to continuously provide direction to deliver projects impacted directly on positioning Serene Insurance Limited as the insurance company of choice in the country.

Commenting on the award, Board Chair of Serene Insurance, Mr. Gidi said ‘I am humbled by this recognition which is an indication that we are doing something worthy of note. It is therefore pleasing to know that the presence of Serene Insurance impacts positively on the overall agenda to deepen insurance penetration to boost business competiveness in the country. There is more to be done in this regard and I am more than motivated to continue to push further to consolidate the brand of Serene Insurance.”

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is an avenue targeted at rallying corporate/institutional Board Chairpersons and in some cases, non-executive Directors as a public policy advocacy group and business strategy think tank while creating business leadership networking platform and a management capacity building vehicle to drive policy formulation for the sectors they operate in.

The prestigious award is in recognition of Mr. Gidi’s exemplary and visionary leadership in steering Serene Insurance Limited in becoming a strong household brand in the general insurance sector of the economy.

Since its inception in late 2018, Serene Insurance has built a privileged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost effective insurance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public, having been adjudged the fastest growing insurance company in Ghana in 2022.

Serene Insurance has demonstrated strong growth in key financial metrics across its various business segments as it recorded about GHS43.3m in gross written premiums for the 2021 financial year representing 50% increase as against GHS21.7m in 2020.

Serene Insurance is well capitalized with about GHS59 million and was the first insurance company in Ghana to officially announce full capitalization in January 2021, far above the limit set for new capital requirements by the regulator, the National Insurance Commission, for insurance firms.

From the onset with one branch, today Serene Insurance boasts of nine branches with over 68 staff and more than 40,000 institutional and retail client base showing the steady growth and penetration into the market in Ghana in a space of four years.

Serene Insurance’s aggressive agency network expansion of over 200 active agents across the country, unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well capitalized players in the industry and inclusive product penetration into the insurance market among other innovations, has positioned it as the new face of insurance.

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame as an alliance of outstanding Board Chair Persons (both Executive and Non-Executive) and non-executive directors, was initiated and administered by The Business Executive Media Group.

