I’m Coming For Suffering Ghanaians- Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama says he is coming back to contest the Presidential election in the 2024 general elections to rescue Ghanaians from the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He claims that Ghanaians are suffering under the current regime.

According to him, the current state of the country is at its most dire level and for that matter, the party cannot risk presenting a candidate without the wherewithal to confront the challenges head-on, hence taking the decision to contest for the third time.

Mr. Mahama who is fighting to become the next flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress said this when he launched his comback campaign to enable him to contest in the flagbearer election of the NDC in Ho on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

He explained that “For the 2024 elections which I consider to be the most important and defining poll of our time, I have not taken this step lightly, it has been the product of months of prayer, broad consultations, and sober reflections”.

The former President claimed that “I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices, to your daily struggles and your present national predicament.”

He lamented that “some have lost all hope in the democratic process and believe that democracy is no better than other forms of governance” adding that “Our economy is in the worst ever shape with suffering and pain on an unprecedented level.”

Mr. Mahama noted that the 2024 general election is the most important and defining poll in the Fourth Republic hence his decision to contest.

He added, “At this stage, Ghana demands experience not experiment, Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness, now is the time for the bravery of heart and clarity of purpose.”

Mr. Mahama believes he is the best person to lead the National Democratic Congress into the next general election.

“Ghana at this time does not need a ‘try-me-too-leader,” adding that “[Ghana needs] a leader who accepts responsibility and works to fix the problem and not one who shifts blame to others” Mahama stated

He explained that trust in the Akufo-Addo-led government has been eroded due to the economic mismanagement resulting from incompetent, inefficient leadership and general non-performance he described as abysmal.

The flagbearer-aspirant insisted that “We will not run a government of slogans, instead we will run a government of action.”

Mr. Mahama joins former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea as personalities who are in the running to be elected the NDC’s flagbearer into the 2024 election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe