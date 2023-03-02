I Won’t Do Family&Friends Gov’t Again– Repented Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama appears to have realized one of the cardinal mistakes he committed when he was at the helm of affairs of the country with his latest promise to stay away from family and friends.

According to him, he will build a citizenry centered government devoid of family and friends.

On reason why he will form such government, Mr. Mahama said he wants to reciprocate the support he has enjoyed from the people over the past years hence the need to work hard for the benefit of all.

Mr. Mahama made the remarks at the launch of his campaign on Thursday March 2, 2023 at the Auditorium of UHAS, in the Volta regional capital, Ho under the theme “Building the Ghana We Want Together”.

“I will return your generosity with hard work in the presidency of Ghana

“The next NDC government will not be about me or about forming cadres of family and friends to enrich themselves. The next government is about you”, former President Mahama emphasized.

He continued “I promise you hard work. we shall build the most formidable party every Ghanaian will be proud to associate with”.

Mr. Mahama is seeking for re-election to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in May this later.

His previous administration was bedevilled with allegation of running a family and friends government.

By Vincent Kubi