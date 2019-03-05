Sex Can’t Keep A Man -Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari says there is nothing a woman can do on earth to keep a man in a relationship, including giving him good sex and being a good wife or partner.

The beautiful actress, who was speaking through an Instagram post over the weekend, said a man can only be kept in a relationship if he wants to be kept.

According to her, a friend of hers is currently having relationship ‘issues’ with her man and the lady wants to have a baby for him. That, the lady believes, would solve their problems.

But Nadia thinks that it’s a wrong move, and she took to Instagram to advise her friend and those who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“So I just got off the fon (phone) with a childhood friend of mine who’s having relationship issues and feels her last resort is to get off the pills and have a baby for him.

In her naïve mind, that will certainly hold him down. Well… I ain’t no counsellor, neither I’m I clairvoyant, but I do know this however, that, a baby WON’T keep a man, being beautiful WON’T keep a man, sex WON’T keep a man, Heck, being a good woman, BARELY keeps a man. The only thing that’ll keep a man, is A MAN THAT WANTS TO BE KEPT! #Periodt,” she said on Instagram on Saturday.

What Nadia could not establish in her post is whether her friend’s man wants to have babies or not.

Meanwhile, Nadia’s analogy flaws different surveys that explore the role of sex and food in love. Even though many agree that the ‘way to a man’s heart’ is through his ‘stomach’, Nadia believes it is not enough to keep him.