Anokye Supremo Laid To Rest

The late Anokye Supremo

Family, friends and people from the showbiz fraternity gathered on Saturday, March 2, 2019, for the funeral rites of late highlife musician Emmanuel Kwame Baffoe Anokye, known in showbiz as Anokye Supremo.

The 33-year-old musician, formerly known as Daddy Lumba Jnr., died at the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mukundapur in India where he underwent surgery on tumour in his head.

Earlier, it was reported that about GH¢21,000 was needed to foot some bills and facilitate the conveyance of his body to Ghana for burial. Finally, the body was brought to Ghana on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Anokye’s body was laid in state on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Atomic Energy Park, near the Atomic Police Station in Accra. The funeral rites were held at the same premises.

Representatives from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) were also present to make a donation to Anokye’s family.

Highlife artiste Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and gospel musician Diana were there to perform some dirges in honour of the deceased.

A thanksgiving service was held for him on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at In Him Is Life Church at Lapaz, opposite Abrantie Spot.

Anokye left behind a child. He is known for his songs ‘Befa Me’, ‘Efri Nea Efire’ ‘Hye Wo Ho Den’, ‘Krom Aye De’, among others.

