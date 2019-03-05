Bawumia Arrives In Tamale Ahead of 6th March Celebration

Vice President Dr. Bawumia(middle) with Salifu Saeed, Chairman Samba and Felicia Tetteh

THE VICE President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has arrived in Tamale this afternoon ahead of the 62nd Independence Day Celebration in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

Dr. Bawumia and his entourage were received at the Tamale Airport by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and other regional party executives.

Supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the Tamale airport amidst drumming and dancing to usher the Vice President into Tamale.

The president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou will be the special guest of honor for the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

Some revered Chiefs in some parts of the Northern Region have arrived in Tamale for the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

Meanwhile, Tamale has witnessed an overwhelming facelift ahead of the 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

Checks by DGN Online has revealed that most of the streetlights in the metropolis have been fixed.

Potholes and other related road issues within the main principal street have been worked on by contractors.

Some parts of the streets and buildings have been painted.

From Eric Kombat