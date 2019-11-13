Sharubutu Honoured As Chief Water, Sanitation Patron

Cecilia Abena Dapaah (right) with Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, has been honoured as the Chief Patron of Sanitation and Water.

He was presented with a plaque and a citation by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, as a mark of honour and distinction.

That was when the Minister visited him at his Fadama-based residence in Accra.

The Minister expressed her gratitude to the National Chief Imam for accepting to be the Chief Patron for the Sanitation and Water subsectors.

She said the nation appreciated his role and it was only proper to bestow such honour on him.

National Chief Imam was grateful for the kind gesture.

He prayed for God’s protection, guidance and blessings on the life of the Minister.

He commended the harmony and peaceful co-existence among all the various religious groups in the country.

BY Melvin Tarlue