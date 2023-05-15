Shatta Wale Denied New Feature With Beyonce?

A new voice of Shatta Wale talking on Twitter space on Sunday suggests that he is having difficulties getting American superstar Beyonce for a new feature.

Shatta and Beyonce earlier worked on the first song, “Already” on “The Lion King “ album in 2019.

Many had thought that that would open up more working opportunities between the two.

However, the controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste’s latest comments suggest that all is not well from his side of things and he is blaming it on the Ghanaian who coordinated their first feature.

In a recording from his Twitter Space on May 14, he said he nearly didn’t go ahead with the first feature because of the Ghanaian coordinator.

“When Beyonce wanted to feature me, I swear to God I didn’t want to continue the process again. Do you know why? The Ghanaian that followed and was coordinating for that thing went all wrong about the situation.

“It was this and that…I told him to shut up, don’t tell me that, don’t shout that. He was like, she said she will come next week, we have to shoot the video now. You see all those things, it doesn’t move me,” he said.

He continued that he went on to do the job because of the fans.

However, he added that now that he wants a feature with Beyonce, the Ghanaian coordinator is not making it possible.

“I did it because I love the fans, that is why I stressed myself. Beyonce and her team actually wanted me to fly with my crew like the way I travel with 16, 12 people but our Ghanaians with their pressure forced me. Now I want to feature Beyonce and I am getting problems. Now the same Ghanaian person can’t even get that feature,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has announced a new album, KONEKT to follow his latest, ‘MAALI’ album.