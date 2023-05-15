I Remain NDC Member- Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his commitment to the party and denied rumours that he plans to defect and form another party.

In a statement to the press, Dr. Duffuor acknowledged concerns from NDC members about his potential departure, but emphasized that he remains loyal to the party and dedicated to the cause of making it the polical party of choice for every Ghanaian.

Dr. Duffuor is one of the several NDC leaders who vied for the party’s flagbearer position ahead of the 2024 presidential race. While he eventually withdrew due to some issues regarding the voters register and photo album, he has continued to play an active role in the party’s efforts towards its reorganisation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Among his contributions to the party’s reorganisation, Dr. Duffuor launched the Ahotor Project to strengthen NDC grassroots.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement in building a party that is financially independent and can work effectively towards a better Ghana.

Dr. Duffuor also spoke about the need for the party to maintain its founding ideals of probity and accountability, which he sees as the key to holding others accountable and building a better Ghana.

Dr. Duffuor called on all members of the NDC to come together towards the cause of victory for the party and progress for the nation.

He reminded them that the NDC belongs to all Ghanaians and that they have a charge to keep its flame burning.

The statement has been hailed by many NDC members, who see Dr. Duffuor’s continued commitment to the party as a positive sign for the NDC’s future.

By Vincent Kubi