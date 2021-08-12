Shatta Wale Grabs Nomination For 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Shatta Wale

Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been nominated at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for his efforts on Beyonce’s ‘Lion King: The Gift album’.

Shatta Wale is competing in the category of ‘Best Art Direction’ for Beyonce’s ‘Already ‘, which also features Major Lazer.

He faces stiff competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Taylor Swift.

That notwithstanding, Shatta Wale shared a short extract of the music video on his Instagram page to inform his fans about this new development.

Several fans of Shatta Wale have since congratulated him and are optimistic he will win.

Nominations of the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Wednesday (Aug. 11) and had other acts getting nominations.