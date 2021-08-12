Big Rewards For Uganda, Botswana Athletes

Two African countries have given life changing rewards to their Athletes who won medals at the just ended Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Botswana government has awarded their 4x400m relay athletes who won Bronze medal with a two-bedroom house each.

Ugandan President Yoweri Musaveni has also awarded their 3 athletes with a car each and a monthly stipend.

A cash sum of 5 million shillings (about 1,400 U.S. dollars), 3 million shillings (about 850 U.S. dollars), 1 million shillings (about 285 U.S. dollars) for Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively will be paid the athletes.

As if that is not enough, the government is also building a house for the families of the athletes.

The reward is to appreciate their effort and encourage them and other athletes to give out their best in the future.