Three Town Student Who Stabbed Teacher Granted Ghc30000 Bail

The final year student of Three Town Senior High School (SHS) who stabbed his teacher last Wednesday, August 11, 2021, has been granted a Gh¢30,000.00 bail.

Akakpo Gilbert, aged 19, who was arraigned on Thursday, August 12, 2021 (a day after the incident) is also expected to provide two sureties.

The Aflao Circuit Court presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome granted the bail because the suspect, being a student, have exams on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The next adjourned date is Friday, August 20, 2021.

The facts of the case is that last Wednesday at about midday the Information Communication Technology (ICT) teacher was stabbed for preventing Akakpo, a final year Visual Arts student from bullying some junior students.

The 19-year-old is reported to have aimed for the stomach of the teacher. However, the swift use of the arm by the teacher to block the cutter (the sharp object used by artists), led to the deep injury on the arm.

Sources in the school say the incident happened last Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at about 12:50 pm behind the ICT Laboratory (Lab).

Before the incident, the teacher who was teaching in the computer lab heard some noise behind the facility. He went out to find the suspect, Akakpo bullying some first-year students.

The teacher then intervened to stop the bullying. This did not go down well with Akakpo. He got offended and pushed the teacher in readiness to fight him.

As the teacher tried to retreat, the student took out a cutter to stab the teacher in the stomach. The teacher blocked the attack with his hand, thereby sustaining a deep cut in his left upper arm.

Some senior management of Three Town SHS were alerted and the teacher was rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The Senior House Master, Cephas Afornu reported the incident to the Denu Police Station at about 1:50 pm the same day.

The Denu Police Commander, ASP Nakoja who confirmed the incident said the crime scene and victim were visited to gather adequate facts. The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital.

From Fred Duodu, Denu (k.duodu@yahoo.com)