My Daughter Changed My Life For Better – Yvonne Nelson Reacts To Instagram Troll

Yvonne Nelson

Actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has said giving birth to her beautiful daughter RYN has made her found true purpose in this life.

That, she explained involves channeling her energies into more productive ventures to put food on the table and not go about “slaying” and showing off in public.

The leggy actress was responding to Instagram user who criticized her for allegedly losing herself after becoming a mother.

The social media user with the name @everything_stylish6 commented under Yvonne’s photo shared by @famebugs and said, “I feel like this lady has completely lost herself after becoming a mum.”

But in her response Yvonne wrote; “@everything_stylish6 i found my true purpose……(RYN off-course changed my life for the better) slaying and flaunting? Errmm i choose to use that energy in more productive ventures. im with the right people, people i can be MYSELF around, thats BLISS, checkout @ynisland for some realness & nature. If its for movies, no worries, @ynproductionsgh got some magic coming your way. And kindly spread the word, @justlike_mama is the best preschool in Ghana. Im sorry i cant be what you think is ideal. Its 7:06 AM , I have a school to run. Stay blessed. Good Morning.”

By Francis Addo