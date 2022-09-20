Shatta Wale Grabs Nomination In Brazil

Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in local music circles as Shatta Wale,has earned a nomination for the 2022 BreakTudo Awards in Brazil.

Shatta Wale’s popular song, ‘On God’, made it to this year’s ‘Anthem of the year’ category. He is the only African artiste nominated in that category.

The Ghanaian dancehall act will compete against international music groups and soloists such as Why Don’t We (USA), 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia), Sabrina Carpenter (USA), FLO (England), Tancredi (Italy), Loreen (Sweden), and Rosa Linn (Armenia).

Some African stars such as Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid have also been nominated in some of the categories.

Shatta Wale released ‘On God’ in April 2022, a single which sees him lash out at haters. Since its release, the music video has amassed over 4 million views on YouTube.

Reacting to the nomination, the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker re-tweeted the post on his page expressing his gratitude to the award organisers.

The BreakTudo Awards is a Brazilian award ceremony that honours artists in different categories like music, film, TV, YouTube, and TikTok content creators. Fans can vote for their favourites among the nominees selected by a credible group of judges on BreakTudo’s website and on Twitter.

The awards show will be held on November 22 and will be live-streamed on Box Brazil Play, Telemilenio YouTube channel, and Yeeaah TV.

BreakTudo Awards 2022 released its complete list of nominations on September 6, with Shatta Wale competing with international acts.