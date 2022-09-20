Lekzy, Funny Face, Others For ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ Comedy Night

Lekzy Decomic

On September 30, all roads lead to the National Theatre in Accra for the second edition of the much-awaited comedy concert dubbed“Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2”.

Put together by 2 Cute Entertainment, Image Bureau and the National Theatre of Ghana,the rib-cracking comedy show which is being organised by Lekzy DeComic, will feature other comedians including OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, and General Ntatia.

Simy from Kenya will also make an appearance together with Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, also known as Funny Face.

The comedy show promises to be bigger and more entertaining than the first edition, which was staged successfully at the Snap Cinemas last year.

“We’re excited about this and we hope our viewers will be entertained by the show. This isn’t just comedy, it is an opportunity to introduce upcoming comedians on the same stage with comic legends to a large audience,” said Lekzy DeComic.

Since entering the field eight years ago, LekzyDeComic has performed at comedy shows throughout the country. He was the headline act of Ghana’s well-known monthly comedy event, Laughline, until his recent departure from Dreamline Entertainment, he has since been a headline act on most comedy evenings, winning him multiple nominations and accolades in Ghana.

LekzyDeComic is currently a co-host of GHOne’s The Half Serious Show. He has gained popularity as an impressionist, and he vows to convey this to Ghanaians, saying, “I will be on the stage alone, but numerous characters shall join me.”

Digital ticket sales are available on all mobile platforms by dialing *928*528# for a cool 100 Ghana Cedis.

“Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2” is being put together by 2 Cute Entertainment under the direction of George Quaye, an event management expert, in association with the National Theatre of Ghana and Image Bureau.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke