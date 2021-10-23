Shatta Wale In High Spirit At Ankaful Prison

Management of Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah says the artiste is in high spirit at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison where he is serving his remand term together with some of his crew members.

According to the management, Shatta Wale and other members of the team are doing well in the custody of the security agencies.

They expressed optimistism that the remand prisoners will come out stronger.

“Management of Shatta Movement Music Production wishes to expeess its appreciation to the Shatta Movement Fans around the world and the public for their love and support at all times especially in this moment of trial.

“We wish to assure everyone that the African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale and other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison are in high spirit and doing well,” according to a message issued by management of Shatta Wale.

They therefore urged the public to remain calm and safe.

An Accra Circuit Court had remanded the dancehall musician for one week after the controversial artiste pleaded not guilty to a charge of publication of false news.

On October 19, the artiste turned himself in after the police had declared him wanted.

He had allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

Three of his accomplices were charged with abetment of crime.

Police in a Facebook post said “they were remanded following a request by the police for their continued detention due to ongoing investigations on their alleged involvement in the publication of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.”

The self-styled Dancehall King, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is expected to reappear in court on October 28, 2021.

By Vincent Kubi