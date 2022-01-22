Shatta Wale In Love, Flaunts New Girlfriend

Controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale has flaunted his new girlfriend to announce to the world he has found love.

After parting ways with his baby mama Michy, Wale’s love life has been unstable.

There were reports of his alleged escapades with other ladies in the industry but he has been quiet about those claims.

In a new video that has since gone viral on Instagram, he could be seen showing off a fair lady who he openly kissed while they were hugging each other.

Reports say they were on vacation with rapper Medikal and his wife at a beach when the video was taken.

Shatta looked like he is helplessly in love with the lady and he is happy showing that to the world.