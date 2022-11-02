Shatta Wale Is Frustrated – Bulldog

Bulldog and Shatta Wale

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has responded to claims by Shatta Wale that he never managed him at any point in his career.

According to him, Shatta is frustrated at the moment because he is going through a phase in his life.

“You’re frustrated bro… and going through a lot right now… I understand where you are mentally, and I feel sorry for you… money can’t save you in this state,” he wrote on Facebook and tagged Shatta Wale.

“I’m praying for you… I’ve never fought you back and won’t start, especially now… it’s unfair to kick a man when he’s down. Sending you love and light, bro,” he added.

Bulldog’s statement was in response to the Dancehall artiste’s earlier claims on Monday that he (Shatta) was his own manager and Bulldog has only been taking credit for being his manager.

“I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today.

“Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you, and I was paying you #differentartiste,” Shatta wrote in his music video on Facebook.

In his latest Facebook posts, Bulldog admonished Shatta Wale to stop insulting him and focus on releasing his album.

He wrote; Charles Nii Armah Mensah ..Insulting me won’t make you top charts around the world and will not earn you headline spots on events as well.

Your album will. Kindly release it for your fulfilment and our enjoyment. Since you’re afraid to release the album — let me share a partial track list with our SM fans. 1. Shatta Wale ft. John Legend (collaboration enabled by your handler in the USA — Lesley of Fantasy Entertainment) 2. Shatta Wale ft. Popcaan (collaboration enabled by your Godfather and Brands Manager — Deportee) 3.

Shatta Wale ft. Vybz Kartel 4. Shatta Wale ft. Naira Marley 5. Shatta Wale ft. Stefflon Don We have all these tracks on the album .let’s not keep the fans waiting, please. 2022 is ending ooo Bossman.”

“Please call Baba Sadiq now, humble yourself before him, plead with him to lead you to Blacko and beg for a collabo — that’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album. Iddriss Yussif (Deportee) advised you about Blacko some years back, you nearly killed him — you see him now? You are wrestling against time and no man has ever won that battle. You have lost already. Time has beaten you…,” he added saying Shatta should come and beat him in his family house.