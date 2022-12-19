Shatta Wale & Medikal Poised To Fill Accra Sports Stadium On Christmas Day

Shatta Wale and Medikal have announced that the second edition of their show dubbed ‘Freedom Wave Concert’ would take place on December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Biggest Christmas day party for all the support shown to us, Shatta Wale and Medikal. Join us to celebrate our successes as a family !! 25th December 2022 – Accra Sports Stadium Everyone is invited,” Shatta tweeted on Wednesday to announce the concert.

The announcement came at a time of viral reports that Nigerian musician Wizkid wasn’t able to fill the Accra Sports Stadium with his Wizkid Live concert in Ghana.

Shatta is however hopeful that he and his friend Medikal would fill the 40,000-capacity stadium come December 25, 2022.

“…if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy…this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” he said on CTV.