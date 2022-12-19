Criss Waddle Blasts R2bees & King Promise For Boycotting His Concert

Musician, Criss Waddle has called out his friends R2bess and King Promise for failing to perform at his concert.

On Friday, Waddle and his AMG crew hosted the AMG Connect Concert at the Green Lounge in Tema, which a number of his friend pulled up to perform to support.

But sadly R2bees and King Promise were missing in action. They didn’t show up for their friend.

According to Waddle, he is pained because they are people who have supported him for a long time.

Expressing his disappointment in Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling), members of R2bees, Criss Waddle in his Snapchat stories, questioned why they knew they were going for Gyakie’s concert the same night but promised him they were coming to support him.

“So yesterday R2bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg connect concert,” Criss Waddle wrote and listed the number of times he has promoted the works of the Tema artistes and his dedication to promoting their music.

“For 20 years I have served, worshipped, promoted and stayed loyal to R2bees, from camp yard days, long before paedae reformed it to R2bees, the kinda pain and insults I’ve received for that 20 years. only Jah knows,” he said.

On the part of King Promise, he wondered why his management continuously turned down his request for a collaboration.

“Now I understand why me and king promise our song never happen @kilbeatz ghl dier you tomorrow way I go talk my matter. @ohene faruku u still Dey manage king promise? so u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and mekidal their show under for 5 minutes them too be family,” he added.

But King Promise in a response said he was never invited to the Criss Waddle’s show.

In an interview on Hitz FM with Doreen Avio, he allegedly said, “I wasn’t invited to Criss Waddle’s concert. Even if I was, I had other engagements. But I heard the event went well and I am happy it did.”