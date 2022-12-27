Shatta Wale & Medikal’s Concert Pulls Biggest Crowd Ever

Shatta Wale and Medikal made history on Christmas Day pulling one of their biggest concert crowds ever.

Thousands of music fans trooped to their concert dubbed, the Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night.

Almost every nook and cranny of the 40,000-seated capacity stadium was occupied by music fans.

Both artistes took turns to wow the fans till Monday morning when the show ended. They were supported by equally exciting performances from other artistes like Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B among others.

The Freedom Wave concert is an annual event by the two music giants to celebrate with their fans. This year’s event is the second of its kind.

The icing on the cake is that both Shatta and Medikal have since Sunday been praised on social media for attracting large numbers of music audiences to their concert at a big venue as the Accra Sports Stadium.