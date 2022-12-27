Amakye Dede Rocks Accra On New Year’s Day

All roads in the Accra metropolis will lead to the popular Abrantie Spot at Abeka Lapaz on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023, where highlife king, Daniel Amakye Dede and some selected artists are expected to thrill fans.

The musical event dubbed, ‘New Year Highlife Bash’, which is being headlined by Abrantie Amakye Dede, is expected to attract thousands of highlife music lovers from all walks of life to witness the best of the ‘Iron Boy’ hitmaker.

The show will feature some seasoned highlife music stars, including Fameye, who will entertain fans with great hits.

The event will kick off at 7 pm.

Being organised by Abrantie Spot in collaboration with Hi-Kings Band, the event forms part of activities to entertain music fans who will visit the joint to celebrate New Year with their loved ones.

The event, the organisers said, is a perfect occasion for mature highlife music fans who want to enjoy great highlife music with their loved ones.

With his excellent showmanship, Amakye Dede is expected to hypnotise music fans with an innovative style that has endeared him to thousands of people throughout the country.

He promised to thrill fans with some of his hit songs such as ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, ‘NsuoAmuna’, ‘Sokoo Na MmaaPe’, ‘KoseKose’, ‘DabiDabi’, ‘Mefre Wo’, ‘OkyenaSesei’, ‘OdoNfonii’, among others.

He told BEATWAVES that he would give his fans a surprise package and an extraordinary performance on the night, adding that at the concert, music lovers will have the chance to also interact with him.

“I am going to do something different, something extraordinary; something ‘serious’ so my fans should come and they will not regret it,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu