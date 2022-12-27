Tony D off to Malawi for big cross-over programme

The Volta regional chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and CEO of Tosh TV and Tosh FM, Anthony Komla Dagbey, better known as Tony D, is one of the international acts slated for this year’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church cross-over service on December 31 in Malawi.

The ECG was founded by author, businessman, Christian preacher, motivational speaker, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, popularly called Major 1. The church has members from all over the world. Its annual cross-over service at the end of December is usually a big celebration of song and dance in praise of God that attracts people from far and near.

A post on Prophet Bushiri’s Facebook page indicated that Tony D was definitely on the bill for what was described as a special, powerful Deliverance Cross-over Night bash. Tony D himself has said the event would be characterized by prophecies and instant miracles and urged everyone who could, to be there.

Tony D is a Highlife- inclined musician and his effective utilization of rhythms and melodies from the Volta Region has pulled people to dance with joy wherever he has performed.

A member of the ECG church since 2016, he credits Prophet Bushiri for guiding his spiritual development and genuinely supporting his efforts to be a better musician and businessman.

“A musician could be genuinely impressed with the mentoring and teachings of his pastor and create works to express so,” Tony D says. “There is nothing wrong with making a joyful noise unto God for the blessings He has bestowed through other people.”

In early 2020, Tony D released a track called God’s Open Hands after Prophet Bushiri declared it was the year of God’s open hands.He also put out Happy Birthday Major 1 in that same year to mark Prophet Bushiri’s birthday.

Other tracks he has recorded in commemoration of the ECG church or its founder and his wife include The Jesus Nation Church, It’s Your Day and Happy Birthday to Prophetess Mary Bushiri (Godly Mama).

Apart from his faith-based material, Tony D has rallied musicians to record compilation albums to raise funds for music-related projects in the Volta Region. He has also spearheaded peace concerts in election years and put out songs of his own that preach love, togetherness and strong family ties.

For now, his focus is to help make the cross-over event by his spiritual mentor a big success by putting on a good show that will also showcase Ghana at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu