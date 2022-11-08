Showbiz personality Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has declared that her baby daddy and controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale needs prayers.

She has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to remember her ex-lover in their prayers.

Michy’s request has come days after Shatta made a wild claim that artiste manager Bulldog, aka Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, allegedly has a hand in the 2014 murder of fellow artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

In a tweet that went viral last week, Shatta said that he is ready to tell the court what he knows about Fennec Okyere’s unfortunate murder.

But Michy seemed scared he would implicate himself due to his utterances.

While speaking on her Friday show on Moment TV, Michy was of the view that her family, especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen to Wale.

She, therefore, pleaded with Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

“I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won’t bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray,” she appealed.