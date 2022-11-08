Your Pension Scheme Is My Priority

President Akufo-Addo has urged veteran musicians in the entertainment industry to engage the insurance companies for their pension scheme packages.

According to the President, there is the need for entertainers in the industry to plan for their pension and benefit from it when they retire from active service.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, made this known when he addressed stakeholders in the entertainment industry at an event in Accra over the weekend.

The event was attended by some veteran musicians and actors, to share concerns about their retirement and pension.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in his remarks, urged the stakeholders to have a down-to-earth conversation with pension scheme providers such as banks, insurance companies, etc to know the various pension, insurance, and investment packages they can offer them that they can subscribe to, so they will not suffer the same fate as their predecessors.

Okraku Mantey further expressed that undertaking such an initiative will remove the burden of struggling to earn their daily bread in their old age.

The minister, however, entreated the banks and insurance companies to establish pension packages that are tailor-made for people in the creatives and also have the tolerance and patience to know about their concerns, so they can customise their products to suit them well.

BY Daniel Bampoe