Shatta Wale Threatens Black Sherif’s Career

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale recently issued a strong warning to fellow musician Black Sherif, threatening to “kill his career” if he does not act with “sense” in their interactions.

During a Twitter Space session, Shatta Wale expressed frustration over Black Sherif allegedly reacting to a portion of Shatta’s interview based on hearsay without watching the full content.

“I don’t understand why Black Sherif wouldn’t take the time to watch the full interview before jumping to conclusions,” Shatta Wale stated.

He argued that Black Sherif’s actions show a lack of careful judgment, which he finds disrespectful.

“If he had sense, he would have seen that I didn’t mean any harm in that interview. But if he continues like this, I’ll have no choice but to kill his career, and when I start, nobody, not even my own family, can stop me,” he continued.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has openly criticized colleagues he feels are undermining or misinterpreting his intentions.

He warned that his approach to career rivalry could be ruthless if he perceives any disrespect.