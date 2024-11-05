Ursula Receives Exemplary Leadership Award

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has received the Exemplary Leadership Award at the Cyber Security Awards Night celebration, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Ghana.

The award was presented to her by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As the Minister of Communications, she oversees the government’s infrastructure program for the ICT sector, promoting digitalization and e-government services. Her efforts have contributed significantly to Ghana’s digital transformation. Thus:

– Cybersecurity Advancements: Under her leadership, Ghana has been ranked Tier 1 in the latest ITU Global Cybersecurity Index, demonstrating her commitment to cybersecurity.

– Empowering Women in Tech: Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful has initiated programs like “Girls in ICT” and “Miss Geek,” encouraging women and girls to pursue careers in technology.

– Infrastructure Development: She has overseen various infrastructure projects, including the construction of schools, roads, and healthcare facilities, improving the lives of Ghanaians.

– International Recognition: She has received numerous awards, including the “CRANS MONTANA FORUM” Gold Medal and the Digital Leader of the Year award, recognizing her exceptional leadership and contributions to digitalization.

– Commitment to Digital Equity: Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful has emphasized the importance of addressing the digital divide, ensuring equal access to digital opportunities for all Ghanaians.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation on the night also received a special recognition award for the support given to the Cyber Security Authority as well as the commitment to cybersecurity development in Ghana.

The Cyber Security awards also celebrated other changemakers and those providing digital leadership in the Cybersecurity development and the critical role to Ghana’s success in emerging among the list of Tier 1 Countries in the 2024 ITU GCI.

About Ursula

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation for the Republic of Ghana and a three terms Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency.

As the Minister of Communications, she has oversight of the government’s infrastructure programme for the ICT Sector, the development of a robust framework to support the digitalisation of the economy and the scaling up of e-government services with a national broadband and total connectivity for the unserved and underserved at the heart of the agenda.

She is passionate about supporting the local tech start up ecosystem, nurturing the development of indigenous technology and encouraging women, children and persons with disabilities to engage in ICT.

In October 1990, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful was called to the Ghana Bar. She then served for 10 years as an associate at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., Legal Practitioners, and Notaries Public. From September 2005 to May 2008, she took on the role of Acting Managing Director at Western Telesystems (Westel). Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, from May 2008 to January 2009 served as the Corporate and External Affairs Director at ZAIN Ghana.

She holds a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC, a Project Management and Planning Certificate from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and a Masters in Conflict Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre. She is a lawyer, women’s rights activist, technology advocate and a product of the University of Ghana And The Ghana School Of Law.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA). She is also the development Queen (Nkosuo Hemaa) of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

She received the ‘CRANS MONTANA FORUM’ S GOLD MEDAL, at its 30th anniversary forum held in Geneva, Switzerland. She joined the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings and Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan as the only Ghanaians to have received the coveted award.

She has also been awarded by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), a Non-Profit Organization of women lawyers for her tremendous work in the protection of the rights of Women and Children as well as recognition for her exceptional commitment and participation as a valuable partner in ITU Telecom World.