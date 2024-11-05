Pulled Up Unannounced- Tiwa Savage On Crazy Love Moments

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage recently revealed the most daring thing she’s ever done for love in a candid interview on Beat FM.

Known for her fierce on-stage presence, Tiwa shared a softer side, saying, “If I’m into someone, I’m really into the person. I have pulled up at your house unannounced. I may not be as savage as people think.”

The singer also spoke about her intense drive at work, describing herself as “a beast” when it comes to getting things done. “I will call you 20 times if something needs to get done. That is where the savagery kicks in,” she added.

Tiwa, currently embracing what she calls her “Phoenix era,” explained how her journey through personal challenges has led to a reinvention. “I have a phoenix tattoo on my neck. I’ve gone through the fire and am coming out stronger. This is the rebirth of Tiwa Savage,” she shared, expressing her commitment to setting boundaries and finding happiness in her achievements.