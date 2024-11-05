Confusion Rocks Akua Donkor’s GFP Over Presidential Replacement

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has found itself in a whirlwind of confusion following the sudden passing of its founder and flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

In a shocking twist, radio presenter Philip Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, has been nominated as the party’s new presidential candidate for the upcoming December 7 polls.

On Tuesday afternoon, Roman Fada’s nomination was officially submitted to the Electoral Commission, and he has revealed that his running mate will be a female, although he hasn’t disclosed her name yet.

However, it seems that not everyone in the party is on the same page.

The National Organizer, Richard Botchway, wrote a letter to the Electoral Commission announcing the party’s withdrawal from the December 7 elections to honour Akua Donkor’s legacy.

However, this decision was later challenged by the party’s General Secretary, George Afful, who confirmed the nomination of radio presenter Philip Appiah Kubi, as the new presidential candidate.

In a letter dated November 4, 2024, George Afful informed the Electoral Commission of Roman Fada’s nomination, stating that the party had duly selected him to replace Akua Donkor as the presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

This move has sparked confusion within the party, with some members questioning the legitimacy of Roman Fada’s candidacy.

NDC Turn

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to the GFP’s situation, with Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, stating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempts to get the GFP to withdraw from the contest have failed.

His fear was that if the GFP failed to field a candidate, it may pushed the NDC from its 8th position on the ballot to 7th, which may not be insured to its advantage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe