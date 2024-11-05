3 Girls Kill 16-Year-Old Boy

A shocking incident has rocked the Anloga community in the Ashanti Region, leaving a family devastated and seeking justice.

Three teenage girls are currently in police custody for allegedly killing 16-year-old Dennis Owusu Ansah, a recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) leaver.

The Tragic Event

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred on Monday night around 7:30 pm when Dennis got into a dispute with one of the girls while the trio was escorting a friend home.

The altercation escalated, and one of the girls allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbing Dennis in the rib.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Family’s Plea for Justice

Dennis’s family is reeling from the loss, with his mother, Stella Frimpong, and brother, Evans Owusu Ansah, expressing deep shock and grief.

They are calling on authorities to ensure justice is served.

“We went to Tweneboa Kodua (SHS) on Saturday, and we were told to report on Thursday. So, I beg the authorities to ensure that justice is served,” Stella Frimpong pleaded.

Evans Owusu Ansah added, “What we, the family, require is that the government assist and ensure that justice is served. You can’t kill a boy just like that. For a child of 15 years, you can’t just stab someone’s child. The government must ensure the right thing is done.”

*Investigation Underway*

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder.

The three teenage girls are currently in custody, and charges are pending.

Background

Dennis Owusu Ansah had just completed his BECE and was set to start school on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

His dreams were cut short in a senseless act of violence, leaving his family and community seeking answers.

BY Daniel Bampoe