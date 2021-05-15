Shatta Wale To Perform At 39th IRAWMA Awards

Shatta Wale

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been billed to perform at the 39th edition of IRAWMA 2021.

The 2021 virtual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), themed “Reggae & World Music Still Rise”, would be broadcast from Jamaica on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8:00pm CT and aired on YouTube.com/irawma.com.

The annual IRAWMA event honours the best of reggae and world music entertainers, globally, since 1982.

Other artistes billed to also perform include Ziggy Marley, Beenie Man, Papa Michigan, Flourgan, and Master KG with Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Dynamq int’l (Kenya), Ras Takura, D’Yani, D’Angel, and Gramps Morgan.

Rapper Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale were nominated for this year’s International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Shatta Wale grabbed two categories including Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Visual Entertainer, competing with Buffalo Souljah (South Africa), Stonebwoy (Ghana), Patoranking (Nigeria), Winky D (Zimbabwe).

Sarkodie’s Black Love Concert was nominated for Virtual Concert of the Year alongside Beenie Man vs Bounty Verzuz Battle, Rebel Salute, Reggae Sumfest Concert.

The youngest Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch, and Kwame Yeboah got nominations in the Best Young Entertainer category and Best Instrumentalist respectively for the same awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke