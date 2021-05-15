Tony Bebli Joins ITV

Tony Bebli

Seasoned sports presenter and commentator, Tony Bebli, who worked with EIB Network, operators of Starr FM, GHone TV and Kasapa FM, has joined a newly-established television station, ITV.

Mr. Bebli joins the media network as head of sports and production manager.

The sports presenter, who is the general manager of Kasoa-based Five Star Football Club, joins ITV with rich experience gained from well established media houses in the country.

Tony Bebli, who confirmed his switch to ITV to BEATWAVES, says he has not regretted joining the television station, since he perceived the station as a gateway to establishing himself as one of Ghana’s finest voices on television.

Mr. Bebli has in the past worked with Multimedia Group as online news editor and producer before moving to Starr FM where he held the online news editor position.

He told BEATWAVES in a chat that he believes that hard work and being focused has brought him where he is today.

BEATWAVES gathered that Tony is up-to-date on football issues and everything else about his commentary is so refreshing. His colleagues see him as one of the best sports commentators in the country today.

Tony Bebli has hosted a number programmes on radio and television for the past years, he started his career as a writer for the Hearts of Oak newspaper and later joined Volta Star (GBC) in Ho in the Volta Region between 2000 and 2003.

In 2008 whilst working with Happy FM, he had a good offer from Joy FM and worked with Joy FM from 2008 till 2016 when he relocated to Starr FM.

Whilst working with Joy FM, Tony covered international tournaments such as CAN 2008 for the BBC in 2011, All Africa Games in London in 2012, and 2014 World Cup in Brazil among others.