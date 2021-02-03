Shatta Wale’s “Ayoo” and “My Level” Hit Songs Feature in American Movie “Black Beach”

Multiple Award-Winning Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has hit the jackpot after his two hit songs “Ayoo” and “My level” got featured in Hollywood Movie titled ‘Black Beach”.

The movie “Black Beach” is an American movie that tells the story of a lawyer with a promising future that is forced to dive deep into his past when he agreed to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnappers.

Shatta Wale’s songs “Ayoo” and “My Level” were played in the night club.

Shatta Wale becomes the second Ghanaian artist with a song featured in a foreign movie after highlife artist Bisa K’dei’s song “Asew” was featured in the Christmas movie “Jingle Jangle”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke