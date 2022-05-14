Sheikh bin Zayed Elected New UAE President

61-Year-Old Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has been elected the new President of the United Arab Emirates.

According to Khaleej Times, Zayed succeeds his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday, at the age of 73.

The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president and 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

His election was announced on Saturday by the Federal Supreme Council.

It was reported that the Federal Supreme Council convened at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi and unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as the UAE President. The new president is set to hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.