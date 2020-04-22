Shippers’ Authority Assists Ridge, Tema Hospitals

Benonita Bismarck (left) presenting the items to Dr. Ralph Armah

MANAGEMENT OF the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) recently donated 20 boxes and 100 gallons of liquid and gel sanitizers to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) and Tema General Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, Benonita Bismarck, said the donation was part of the organization’s management contribution to the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

She underscored the need for hospitals to be supported with the requisite medical tools for effective healthcare delivery.

Ms. Bismarck commended the staff of the two health facilities and other healthcare providers across the country for their sacrifices in this crucial moment of the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Dr. Ralph Armah, a Clinical Director and Senior Specialist thanked the GSA for the kind gesture.

He said the donation was timely because the hospital was finding it difficult getting sanitizers to buy for the use of staff, patients and visitors as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Dr. Armah appealed to the general public, companies and individuals to follow the kind gesture of the GSA by donating sanitizers and other medical supplies for the smooth running of the hospital to save lives. He called on traders who were inflating the prices of medical supplies in the wake of Covid-19 to desist from the practice because it was becoming a barrier to the timely and cost-effective delivering of healthcare.

At the Tema General Hospital, Bridget Amy Zaukuu, Head of Administration, received the items on behalf of the hospital and expressed gratitude to the GSA.