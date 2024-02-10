Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Rita Dominic, Bonang Matheba For ‘Women Of Valour’ 2024

Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, and South African television presenter, Bonang Dorothy Matheba, have been revealed as the keynote speakers for the upcoming second edition of Women of Valour (WoV), themed, ‘Against All Odds’.

Women of Valour, a brainchild of multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, aims to celebrate and showcase women with remarkable stories of courage. The event is typically held on March 7, a day before International Women’s Day.

The inaugural edition, hosted at the Labadi Beach Hotel, saw an overwhelming response with over 2,000 women and girls registering for attendance. However, due to space constraints, only 600 could be accommodated.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

In response to public demand, this year’s event will take place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium.

Exciting activities lined up include a session on skincare by the Good Skin Foundation, a discussion on etiquette with Sika Goka of Etiquette Consulting, and a candid conversation on life’s harsh realities with Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

Bonang Matheba

Reflecting on the significance of Women of Valour, Nana Aba Anamoah emphasised that the women being honoured have defied stereotypes, shattered barriers, and inspired future generations. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that perseverance and determination can overcome any challenge.

Addressing the challenges faced during the previous edition, Nana Aba Anamoah acknowledged the disappointment caused by the limited space.

“Last year, there was some disappointment and I apologise. We just did not want to be too ambitious, reason why we got a smaller space, accounting for the thousands of people not being able to attend the event,” she said.

Rita Dominic

She assured attendees that this year’s event at the UPSA auditorium will accommodate a larger audience, ensuring a more inclusive experience for all.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke